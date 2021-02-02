Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $47.29 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

