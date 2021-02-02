Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Shares Gap Up to $378.50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $378.50, but opened at $400.00. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 95,928 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.23. The stock has a market cap of £264.74 million and a PE ratio of 228.35.

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

