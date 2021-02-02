Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

