Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.05

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $16.46. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 1,025,487 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 166.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 637,794 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 126.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

