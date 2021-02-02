Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 1.8% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.59 and last traded at $114.59. 586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.