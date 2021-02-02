Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 4.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 109,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,938. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

