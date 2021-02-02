Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 13,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,098 shares in the last quarter.

