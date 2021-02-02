Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 499.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

