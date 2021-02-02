Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

