Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

