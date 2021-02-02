Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

