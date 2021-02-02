Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 470,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 79,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

