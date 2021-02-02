Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.36 and last traded at $94.87. Approximately 25,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

