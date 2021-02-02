Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.80

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.80 and last traded at $186.60, with a volume of 15144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

