Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.25. 176,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 27,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

