Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.