Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

