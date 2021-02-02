Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regions Financial (RF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently:

2/1/2021 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/28/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RF opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

