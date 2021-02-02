Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

2/1/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/28/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00.

1/27/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/21/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.

1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/8/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

