Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 2nd (AVYA, COST, CUYTY, DVN, LNZNF, MCD, MXIM, NBGIF, NRYYF, PVH)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 2nd:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $372.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased in the past year. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. Thanks to its status of essential retailer, Costco has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced spike in demand. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a stellar performance in first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. It has been also maintaining impressive comparable sales performance. However, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs owing to the ongoing pandemic cannot be ignored.”

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy completed an all-stock merger with WPX Energy, which will strengthen its operations in the prolific Permian Basin. Devon’s shareholders will own 53% of the combined company and its headquarter will be in Oklahoma City. Devon’s cost management, divestiture of Canadian assets, and completion of the Barnett Shale gas assets sale will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins as well as utilize divestiture proceeds to lower debt levels. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past three months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a buy rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $218.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both the metrics declined year over year. Robust drive-thru presence and its investments in delivery and digital over the past few years have aided the company amid the ongoing crisis. Robust digitalization will continue to help it in driving long-term growth and capture market share. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, it is making every effort to drive growth in international markets. Of late, estimates for current year have witnessed upward revisions. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company.”

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from sales and earnings beat in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, e-commerce sales remained positive driven by strong online sales growth in all regions, even after the reopening of stores. It envisions online sales to represent 20% of total sales over the next few years. It has been witnessing declining SG&A expenses for the past few quarters. However, continued impacts of COVID-19 and resurgence of cases, leading to temporary store closures in some parts of Europe and soft store traffic in North America hurt quarterly results. Sluggishness in Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands businesses also hurt sales. Management expects the COVID-19 woes to continue hurting fourth quarter revenues and earnings due to resurgence in cases.”

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump. In particular, the company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. It has pledged to lower carbon emissions by 50% over the next five decades via sharpening its focus on renewable and biofuels. Shell became the first oil company to link executive pay with carbon emissions for combating climate change. Moreover, Shell shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry in the year-to-date period (+4.2% vs +3.6%). So, the Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

