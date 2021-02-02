Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

12/22/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38. The stock has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

