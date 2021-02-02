Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently:

1/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $806.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $845.00 to $874.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $825.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $698.10 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $726.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

