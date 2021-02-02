Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 815% compared to the typical volume of 114 put options.
CLCT opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.66.
Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter.
Collectors Universe Company Profile
Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.
