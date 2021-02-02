Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 815% compared to the typical volume of 114 put options.

CLCT opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

