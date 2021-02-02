Investors Buy Large Volume of Resolute Forest Products Call Options (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,599 call options on the company. This is an increase of 956% compared to the average daily volume of 909 call options.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $26,170.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

