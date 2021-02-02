Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,431 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 737% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

CRUS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

