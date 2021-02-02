Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 863 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

HLIT stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

