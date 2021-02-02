Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,856 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 795% compared to the typical daily volume of 654 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $3,566,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 344,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

