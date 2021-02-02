Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $27,130.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

