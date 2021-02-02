iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $332.48

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $332.48 and traded as low as $305.50. iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 512,176 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The company has a market cap of £343.24 million and a P/E ratio of 30.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.63%.

In related news, insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

