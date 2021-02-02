ION (ION) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ION has a market capitalization of $190,534.05 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00178140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,521,686 coins and its circulating supply is 13,621,686 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

