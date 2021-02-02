IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.17 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $116.17 million and $15.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

