IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Trading Up 1.3%

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.