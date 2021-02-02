IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $240,365.87 and $106,727.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

