IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) were up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 126,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 839,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

