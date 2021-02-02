IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Hits $64.34 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00138675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00245250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036289 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,907,437 coins and its circulating supply is 949,985,704 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

