iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 271,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

