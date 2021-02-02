iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.13. 100,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

