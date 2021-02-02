iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21,852.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $6.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.22. 102,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

