iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $87,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.17. 106,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

