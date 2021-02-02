iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.