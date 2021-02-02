iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Trading Up 1.5%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)’s stock price were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.09 and last traded at $62.78. Approximately 504,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 754,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

