iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Up 1.5%

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.59. 1,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000.

