iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 678,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $25.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.