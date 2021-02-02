iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 261.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

