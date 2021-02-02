iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $300.14

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.14 and last traded at $300.14, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.12 and a 200 day moving average of $273.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

