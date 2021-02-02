iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Concorde Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. 671,856 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

