iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

EFG stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 671,856 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

