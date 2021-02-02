iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 671,856 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.