iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Raised by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,614 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

