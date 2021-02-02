iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 8,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

